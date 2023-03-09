Notice of Council Meeting: Ontario Reformatory Heritage Conservation District Study Phase One Report

On March 21, the findings and recommendations of the Ontario Reformatory Heritage Conservation District (HCD) Study Phase 1 report will be presented to Council.

Council meeting:

March 21, 6:30 p.m.

This is a hybrid City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or in-person in Council Chambers, 1 Carden Street, Guelph.

The purpose of the Phase 1 Study is to determine if the Ontario Reformatory HCD Study area merits designation as a heritage conservation district in accordance with the Ontario Heritage Act, provincial guidelines, and municipal policies.

The Phase 1 Study provides an assessment of the historical, design and contextual value of the study area, identifies contributing and non-contributing properties and resources, provides a character analysis and statement of cultural heritage value or interest and delineates a boundary for the proposed HCD.

The Study recommends that the Ontario Reformatory area, which consists of a unique collection of built heritage resources and cultural heritage landscape features, with a boundary shown on the map below be considered for designation as a heritage conservation district under Part V of the Ontario Heritage Act and that a heritage conservation district plan and guidelines be prepared.

This map shows the recommended Ontario Reformatory Heritage Conservation District Boundary. The black dashed line is the recommended boundary. The Ontario Reformatory HCD study area is located in Guelph’s east end and is bounded by York Road to the northwest, Watson Parkway South to the northeast, Stone Road East to the southeast, and the Guelph Junction Railway to the southwest.

Should Council approve the recommendations of the Phase 1 Study, Phase 2 would commence. Phase 2 consists of the preparation of a HCD Plan and Guidelines in accordance with Section 41, Part V of the Ontario Heritage Act.

Additional Information:

Documents relating to the Ontario Reformatory Heritage Conservation District Study are available online at guelph.ca/heritage.

The staff report will be available on March 9 after 12 p.m. at guelph.ca/agendas.

For additional information please contact:

Stephen Robinson, Senior Heritage Planner

Planning and Building Services

519-822-1260 extension 2496

[email protected]

How to get involved:

Any person may attend the meeting and/or provide verbal or written comments.

When we receive your registration, we will send you a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the meeting will be provided.

If you wish to speak to the report, notify the Clerk’s department no later than 10 a.m. on Friday, March 17 by any of the following ways:

Register online at ca/delegation

By phone at 519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

By email to [email protected]

To be included in the Council Agenda, we request written comments no later than 10 a.m. on Friday March 17, by any of the following ways: