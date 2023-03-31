New service improvements to Guelph Transit routes 10, 12, 13, 19 and 99

Guelph, Ont., April 4, 2023 – We’re changing route names, making some route adjustments and transfer changes starting May 7, 2023.

New route names

Guelph Transit is changing several route names to align with industry standards.

These routes have new names, but their routes and schedules are the same:

6 Harvard Ironwood will become 6 Ironwood

7 Kortright Downey will become 7 Niska

11 Willow West will become 11 Silvercreek

15 University College will become 15 College

These routes have new names and adjustments to service schedules (more detail below):

10 Imperial will become 10 Paisley

12 General Hospital will become 12 Delhi

13 Victoria Road Recreation Centre will become 13 Eastview

Schedule/service changes from the Guelph Transit Future Ready Action Plan

Previous route name New route name Route change 10 Imperial 10 Paisley Weekday midday service increasing from 30 minutes to 20-minute service 12 General Hospital 12 Delhi Weekday midday service increasing from 30 minutes to 20-minute service 13 Victoria Road Recreation Centre 13 Eastview Weekday midday service increasing from 30 minutes to 20-minute service

Route Route change 99 Mainline Weekday 9-minute peak frequency removed from May to September 19 Hanlon Creek Route 19 will shift times to have the same departure times as Route 16 from Clair at Gordon westbound

New transfers

Currently a customer can ride Route 99 Mainline and continue as a Route 16 Southgate or Route 19 Hanlon Creek without getting off the bus to transfer; this will be changing on May 7, 2023 (more detail below).

New transfer locations

Route 99 customers will be required to transfer at the Clair and Gordon westbound stop to hop on Route 16 or Route 19.

customers will be required to transfer at the Clair and Gordon westbound stop to hop on Route 16 or Route 19. Route 19 customers will be required to transfer at a new bus stop located at Clair at Gosling eastbound, crossing the street at the light to board at the Gosling and Clair northbound stop (Route 99). Another option is to get off at the Clair and Gordon westbound stop and transfer onto Route 99 northbound.

customers will be required to transfer at a new bus stop located at Clair at Gosling eastbound, crossing the street at the light to board at the Gosling and Clair northbound stop (Route 99). Another option is to get off at the Clair and Gordon westbound stop and transfer onto Route 99 northbound. Route 16 customers will be required to transfer at the Clairfields at Gosling eastbound stop and cross the road to board at the Gosling and Clairfields northbound stop. Alternatively, customers can get off at the Clair and Gordon westbound stop and transfer onto Route 99 northbound.

Visit guelphtransit.ca for route schedules, maps and trip planning.

