New service improvements to Guelph Transit routes 10, 12, 13, 19 and 99

Guelph, Ont., April 4, 2023 – We’re changing route names, making some route adjustments and transfer changes starting May 7, 2023.
New route names
Guelph Transit is changing several route names to align with industry standards.
These routes have new names, but their routes and schedules are the same:
- 6 Harvard Ironwood will become 6 Ironwood
- 7 Kortright Downey will become 7 Niska
- 11 Willow West will become 11 Silvercreek
- 15 University College will become 15 College
These routes have new names and adjustments to service schedules (more detail below):
- 10 Imperial will become 10 Paisley
- 12 General Hospital will become 12 Delhi
- 13 Victoria Road Recreation Centre will become 13 Eastview
Schedule/service changes from the Guelph Transit Future Ready Action Plan
|Previous route name
|New route name
|Route change
|10 Imperial
|10 Paisley
|Weekday midday service increasing from 30 minutes to 20-minute service
|12 General Hospital
|12 Delhi
|Weekday midday service increasing from 30 minutes to 20-minute service
|13 Victoria Road Recreation Centre
|13 Eastview
|Weekday midday service increasing from 30 minutes to 20-minute service
|Route
|Route change
|99 Mainline
|Weekday 9-minute peak frequency removed from May to September
|19 Hanlon Creek
|Route 19 will shift times to have the same departure times as Route 16 from Clair at Gordon westbound
New transfers
- Currently a customer can ride Route 99 Mainline and continue as a Route 16 Southgate or Route 19 Hanlon Creek without getting off the bus to transfer; this will be changing on May 7, 2023 (more detail below).
New transfer locations
- Route 99 customers will be required to transfer at the Clair and Gordon westbound stop to hop on Route 16 or Route 19.
- Route 19 customers will be required to transfer at a new bus stop located at Clair at Gosling eastbound, crossing the street at the light to board at the Gosling and Clair northbound stop (Route 99). Another option is to get off at the Clair and Gordon westbound stop and transfer onto Route 99 northbound.
- Route 16 customers will be required to transfer at the Clairfields at Gosling eastbound stop and cross the road to board at the Gosling and Clairfields northbound stop. Alternatively, customers can get off at the Clair and Gordon westbound stop and transfer onto Route 99 northbound.
Visit guelphtransit.ca for route schedules, maps and trip planning.
