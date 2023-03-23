Jesse Cook showcases internationally inspired sounds at River Run Centre

Virtuoso guitarist promises electrifying live performance with the Libre Tour on April 18

GUELPH, ON March 23, 2023 – Experience a world of sounds when JUNO Award-winning virtuoso guitarist Jesse Cook performs at River Run Centre on Tuesday, April 18 at 8 p.m. The Main Stage event is presented as part of the Sleeman Music Series, which brings some of the nation’s most celebrated musical artists to the stage.

A master of genres including flamenco, classical, rhumba, pop, blues, and jazz, Jesse Cook has sold more than two million albums, filmed five PBS television specials, and won legions of fans around the world. Most recently, he released his 11th studio album, Libre, an upbeat recording based in the feeling of yearning for freedom.

“When it comes to classical guitar stylings, few can match Jesse Cook’s musical résumé,” says Seth Sommerfeld of The Inlander.

Known for electrifying live performances, Jesse Cook’s songs have more than 400 million online streams and 25 million views on YouTube. During his 25-year career, Cook has earned many accolades including 11 JUNO nominations, winning the Award for Best Global Album with his recording Free Fall (2001). He is also a recipient of the coveted Players’ Choice Award presented by Acoustic Guitar Magazine and a Gemini Award.

The celebrated Canadian guitarist and his band promise to showcase their extraordinary talents featuring Cook’s technical prowess during this memorable performance as part of the Libre Tour.

Tickets to see Jesse Cook are $69 for adults, $67 for patrons over 60, and $39 for those under 30 years old. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or purchase tickets online.

