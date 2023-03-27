Help shape Downtown parking by taking part in the City’s survey

Guelph, Ont., March 27, 2023 – The City has launched a parking survey to better understand the parking needs and desires of Guelph’s community members. The input received will help identify parking priorities in the coming years. You can also attend the Downtown Virtual Presentation and Discussion on the study purpose and key influences on parking downtown followed by discussion.

Key dates:

The survey is available until April 24, 2023

The Downtown Virtual Presentation and Discussion is available on April 13, 2023

Please Have Your Say and/or register for the presentation by visiting Guelph.ca

This survey is part of the overall Downtown Parking Master Plan – a long-term study which will consider parking needs based on future growth, changing circumstances, and alternate funding models. The study will determine how much parking is required, how it is provided, and what role the City should take in meeting future parking demands Downtown.

Your participation will help the City shape the future of Downtown Parking.

For more information

Jamie Zettle, Program Manager

Parking Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph1

[email protected]