Guelph declares significant weather event on March 3

Guelph, Ont., March 3, 2023 – We’re declaring a significant weather event beginning on March 3 due to forecasted snowfall. We’ll be working to clear snow from roads, bike lanes and sidewalks.

The intent of a declaration is to notify the public that due to current or forecasted weather conditions, caution is to be exercised when travelling on the City’s streets and sidewalks, and that it may take longer than usual (one day for roads, three days for sidewalks) to restore them to the normal conditions. Once we declare the significant weather event is over, we’ll update guelph.ca/snow, or you can submit a service request for roads, sidewalks or trails and facilities.

Move parked cars off the street

During this event, we’ll be plowing snow from all City streets, bike lanes and sidewalks. Overnight on-street parking is suspended. Please move parked cars from the streets until the significant weather event is over and avoid unnecessary travel.

Trees

Ice and snow buildup can make trees heavy, causing branches to break and trees to fail. Even healthy trees that are structurally sound can fall under the weight of ice. Keep an eye on your private trees. Our forestry crews will be dealing with tree issues on City property, as they become known, and prioritized according to risk presented.

Storm drains

Please check storm drains near your property and clear them of debris such as leaves, sticks and garbage. This will allow storm water and ice melt to drain properly and prevent flooding.

Waste collection

Waste collection will continue as normal. Please place carts one foot back from the curb to allow plows to clear the road.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit buses are running today but may be delayed due to weather. Follow Guelph Transit on Twitter @guelphtransit for updates.

Recreation programs and facilities

All recreation facilities will be closing at 7 p.m. and are scheduled to open tomorrow at 9 a.m. Patrons are encouraged to call ahead before attending regularly scheduled programming. Please call 519-837-5699.

Market Square skating rink

The Market Square skating rink will be closed as of 7 p.m.

Guelph Museums

Guelph Civic Museum and John McCrae House are open. The museums will close as scheduled at 5 p.m.

River Run Centre

The River Run Centre dance competition scheduled for this evening will have revised hours. For further information regarding the scheduled dance competition, participants are encouraged to contact their dance studio.

Hydro

To report a concern with powerlines and outages, including a tree on a powerline, please contact Guelph Hydro at 519-822-3014. Follow @guelphhydro on Twitter for updates.

For more information

[email protected]

519-837-5628