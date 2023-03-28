Give your input on Margaret Greene Park’s new splash pad

Residents are invited to have their say online by April 16

Guelph, Ont., March 28, 2023 – A new splash pad is coming to Margaret Greene Park and we’re inviting the community to provide feedback on the design.

Residents are invited to participate in an online survey by April 16. Give your input on what the new splash pad will look like and tell us which features you like best! Renderings of two proposed splash pad designs as well as inspiration imagery are available as part of the survey.

This new splash pad will replace the West End Community Centre splash pad that was closed in 2018 and is intended to improve site safety and provide better access for users, as well as an expanded footprint and splash-play amenities.

Your input on the design features of Margaret Greene Park’s new splash pad will help us continue to serve the nearby communities.

For more information

Christina Vannelli, Park Planner

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2431

[email protected]