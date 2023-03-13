Give back to Guelph parks: Sign up for Clean and Green

We supply the bags, you supply the help

Guelph, Ont., March 13, 2023 – Registration for this year’s Clean and Green spring community clean up is open. Give back to the spaces that have given us so much by signing up to clean Guelph’s parks, trails and open spaces during the month of April.

This year, we’re switching the format from a one-day event to a month-long campaign, giving more participation opportunities to get our City cleaner than ever! We invite everyone to join in this collective effort this spring: individuals, teams, businesses, neighbourhood and community groups, adults, and children. Let’s make this year our biggest clean up yet!

Register your clean up online by selecting a space from our map (so we’re not all cleaning the same places). Let us know when you register if you need free garbage bags and gloves and we’ll let you know when and where to pick them up.

Register by April 9

Register online in four easy steps:

Check the map to see if your preferred location is available; outlined in green. Click your location and make note of the name of the location on the map. Select the location name from the drop-down menu. Click submit to register.

Please email [email protected] or call 519-837-5626 if you want to clean up a location not shown on the map or need help with registration.

About Clean and Green

Clean and Green is a community event that encourages volunteers to sign up to help clean select parks, trails and greenspaces. The last clean up in 2022 involved over 1,300 volunteers. Together, we cleaned over 130 parks, trails and roadways, collecting a total of 4,500 kilograms, or an elephant’s weight in garbage!

For more information

[email protected]

519-837-5626