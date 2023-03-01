Girls Nite Out returns for comic relief at River Run Centre

All-female comedy show featuring Elvira Kurt, Jennine Profeta, Diana Frances, and Karen Parker promises laughs on March 25

GUELPH, ON March 1, 2023 – Laugh with some of Canada’s funniest ladies when Girls Nite Out returns to on Saturday, March 25 at 8 p.m. This all-female, all-funny Main Stage show is presented as part of the GuelphToday.com Comedy Series, bringing well-known standups and improv comics to the River Run Centre stage.

Girls Nite Out features the fearless and fabulous, award-winning comedians Elvira Kurt, Jennine Profeta, Diana Frances, and Karen Parker in a night of standup and improv that will leave you in stitches.

“Funny, smart, and energetic,” Canadian playwright Norm Foster says of Girls Nite Out. “This show was everything I like in my comedy.”

Meet the performers:

Elvira Kurt has won a Canadian Screen Award, Canadian Comedy Award, and Cannes Film Festival Award. Kurt is known for her standup comedy shows including Funny AF, Fearless, Homosexual Panic, and Fired Up. Her many credits as star, host, guest, writer, and talent director include contributions to Baroness Von Sketch Show, Canada’s Drag Race, The Tonight Show, CBC’s The Debaters, The Great Canadian Baking Show, Master Chef Canada, and This Hour Has 22 Minutes.

Jennine Profeta is a performer, writer, teacher, and host. Her experience includes work with The Second City’s National Touring Company across Ontario and aboard cruise lines in the Mediterranean and Caribbean. Profeta has penned scripts for CBC radio and television – including for the Gemini and Genie Awards – and written for Chatelaine, Today’s Parent, and Best Health Magazine.

Diana Frances is an award-winning improviser and comedy writer. She wrote for Corner Gas Animated (CTV), Still Standing (CBC), and The Beaverton (The Comedy Network). Frances is an eight-time Canadian Comedy Award nominee for Best Female Improviser and has entertained Canadian troops in Bosnia, Egypt, Israel, and Afghanistan.

Karen Parker is a three-time Canadian Comedy Award winner and cast member of The Second City’s Facebook of Revelations, Tazed and Confused, and Barack to the Future. Her film and television credits include People of Earth, Baroness Von Sketch Show, Hemlock Grove, Beauty and the Beast, The Firm, Saving Hope, and Being Erica.

Tickets to see Girls Nite Out are $45 for adults, $43 for patrons over 60, and $25 for those under 30 years old. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or purchase tickets online.

For Information

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2589

[email protected]