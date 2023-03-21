Construction notice: Speedvale Avenue East improvements starting March 27

Phase 1: Glenwood Avenue to east of the Guelph Junction Railway tracks

Notice date: March 21, 2023

About the project

The City is working with J-AAR Excavating Limited on Phase 1 of the Speedvale Avenue East improvements project. This work includes:

widening the road to accommodate two travel lanes in each direction

new sidewalks or multi-use paths

upgraded underground infrastructure including sanitary and storm sewer pipes, sewers and watermains

Work will take place on Speedvale Avenue East from Glenwood Avenue to east of the Guelph Junction Railway (GJR) tracks and on Woolwich Street north and south of Speedvale Avenue.

Work begins March 27

Work is expected to begin on or about March 27, and be completed by end of September, weather permitting.

Only one eastbound lane will be open to traffic from March 28-31.

Lane reductions and delays expected

Speedvale Avenue East lane closures

Two lanes on Speedvale Avenue East from Glenwood Avenue to east of the GJR tracks will be closed during construction, however one lane in each direction will be open for the duration of the work. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned, however, delays should be expected and any future lane closures will be communicated.

Woolwich Street

Woolwich Street north of Speedvale Avenue East will be reduced to one lane in each direction to Gemmel Lane. Woolwich Street south of Speedvale Avenue East will be reduced to one lane in each direction to Alexandra Street.

Future closure of Speedvale Avenue East – date to be confirmed

The City will have to completely close Speedvale Avenue East from Woolwich Street to Riverview Drive to upgrade utilities under the railway tracks. The work will be done over the course of a weekend. The date of this closure is unknown; the City will provide a schedule and notify the community two weeks prior to the closure date.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks on Speedvale Avenue East are expected to remain open, however, pedestrians should follow posted signs for their safety.

Property

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways during construction working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected. Access to driveways may be restricted and residents and businesses will be required to park on the side streets.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

This work is important as we prepare to be future ready and meet the demands of Guelph’s growing population, and we appreciate your patience, understanding and co-operation.

Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ike Umar, Project Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2242

[email protected] Felix Wong, Senior Transportation Engineer

WSP E&I Canada Limited

1-226-376-3941

[email protected]

Arabic

تقوم مدينة جيلف بالبناء في منطقتك. يرجى زيارة guelph.ca/construction للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات. يوجد زر ترجمة جوجل (Google) في الجزء العلوي من صفحة الانترنت لتستخدمه. يمكنكم أيضًا الاتصال بالرقم 519-822-1260 وطلب مترجم.

French

La ville de Guelph effectue des travaux de construction dans votre quartier. Veuillez consulter le site guelph.ca/construction pour obtenir plus de renseignements. Le site dispose de l’icône Google Traduction en haut de la page. Vous pouvez également appeler le 519-822-1260 et demander un traducteur ou une traductrice.

Nepali

यस गल्फ नगर तपाईको क्षेत्रमा ननमााणको काया गर्दछै

। कृ पया थप जानकारीको लानग guelph.ca/construction मा हने

ाहन

ोला ।

त्यस वेबपेजको मानथल्लो भागमा तपाइको लानग गगन

ल ट्ाांस्लेट बटन रानिएको छ । तपाईले भाषा अनवन

ार्दको लानग यस फोन

नम्बर ५१९-८२२-१२६० मा फोन गरर र्दोभाषेको लानग अननरोध गना सक्नहन

Spanish

La Ciudad de Guelph está realizando trabajos de construcción en su área. Para más información por favor visite guelph.ca/construction. En la parte superior de la página web hay un botón de Google Translate que puede utilizar. También puede llamar al 519-822-1260 y solicitar un traductor.

Tigrinya

ምም ከተማ ጓልፍ ኣብ ከባቢኹም ናይ ህንጻ ስራሓት ከካይድ ከም ዝኾነ እንዳሓበርና፣ ተወሳኺ ሓበሬታ ምስ ትደልዩ guelph.ca/construction ብምኽፋት፣ ኣብ ላዕለዋይ ክፋል ናይቲ ወብፔጅ ጉጉል ትራንስሌይት (ትርጉም) ዝብል ጠዊቅኩም ብቋንቋኹም ከተንብብዎ ትኽእሉ። ከምኡ ውን ብ ቁ. 519-822-1260 ብምድዋል ኣስቶርጋሚ (ቱርጁማን) ክትሓቱ ትኽእሉ።

Ukrainian

Місто Гвельф веде будівництво у вашому районі. Будь ласка, відвідайте guelph.ca/construction, щоб отримати більше інформації. У верхній частині веб-сторінки є кнопка для перекладу (Google Translate), якою ви можете скористатися. Ви також можете зателефонувати за номером 519-822-1260 і попросити перекладача.