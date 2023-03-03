Construction notice: Road closure for Whitelaw Road improvements

Paisley Road to Shoemaker Crescent

Notice date: March 3, 2023

About the project

As part of the Whitelaw Road reconstruction project, the City is working with E. & E. Seegmiller Ltd. to construct new watermain, sanitary, and storm sewers, construct multi-use paths, install streetlighting and plant boulevard trees.

The purpose of this project is to support the development of the properties along this section of Whitelaw Road, provide an active transportation corridor from the neighbourhood to the south to the commercial area around the Paisley Road and Elmira Road intersection, and promote traffic calming through narrowed lanes and boulevard trees.

Work begins March 20

Work is expected to begin on or about Monday, March 20, 2023. The improvements are expected to take place from March to August 2023.

Upcoming road closure

Whitelaw Road will be closed for the duration of construction. Due to the nature of this construction project there will be no access for traffic. Delays should be expected.

Bus route detour

The bus stops at Conestoga College, and Imperial Road North, will be out of service for the duration of the closure. Please see map of bus route detour below.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ike Umar, Project Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260, extension 2242

[email protected]