Construction notice: Metcalfe Street improvements update

Terry Boulevard to Eramosa Road

Notice date: March 14, 2023

About the project

The City is working with Steed and Evans Ltd. to improve Metcalfe Street from Terry Boulevard to Eramosa Road as part of the Metcalfe Street reconstruction project.

The purpose of this project is to replace the sanitary and storm sewer pipes and watermains along Metcalfe Street. The contractor will also replace curbs, asphalt, and sidewalks.

Most of the work from Eramosa Road to Pleasant Road was completed in 2022, however, some surface restoration is still outstanding. Additionally, the section from Pleasant Road to Terry Boulevard will involve full underground reconstruction later in 2023.

Work resuming April 2023

Work is anticipated to begin on April 3, weather permitting. The majority of work will be focused on the Pleasant Road to Terry Boulevard section, with minor surface works taking place throughout the rest of the project area.

Metcalfe Street road closure

Metcalfe Street will be closed starting April 3, 2023, for approximately three months. Local access for residents and businesses will be maintained throughout construction. Any access restrictions will be communicated to residents by the contractor in advance.

City services

Garbage collection will continue throughout construction. In the case that garbage collection cannot access an impacted property, the contractor will be responsible for collecting garbage bins and returning them to the correct property.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more project information

Andrew Miller, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]