Construction notice: Downey Road closures starting April 10

Hanlon Creek Boulevard to Teal Drive

Notice date: March 21, 2023

About the project

The City has contracted Groundworks Construction Company Ltd. to install sewer pipes and repave the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 585 Hanlon Creek Boulevard. For more information about this development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins April 10

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, April 10, and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Downey Road closure and detour in effect

Downey Road will be closed from Hanlon Creek Boulevard to Teal Drive during the project. Traffic will be redirected along Downey Road, Kortright Road West, Edinburgh Road South, Gordon Street, Clair Road West, and Laird Road. Local traffic will be permitted along Downey Road, however, there will be no access at 585 Hanlon Creek Boulevard.

Pedestrian access

The south sidewalk on Downey Road will be closed to pedestrians at 585 Hanlon Creek Boulevard during the project. Please use the nearby Downey Trail between Teal Drive and Hanlon Creek Boulevard.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit Route 19 will be temporarily redirected during the project. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Shahid Khokhar, Projects Coordinator

Groundworks Construction Company Ltd.

905-709-4657

[email protected]

or

Kyle Gibson, Acting Manager Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260, extension 2433

[email protected]