City exploring options for updating private tree bylaw

Residents can have their say online by April 14

Guelph, Ont., March 6, 2023 – The City is asking the community for their input and perspectives on the review and update of Guelph’s Private Tree Protection By-law.

Guelph values its tree canopy cover and the numerous contributions trees make to the health of our community. One of the tools used by the City to protect and enhance our tree canopy cover is a private tree bylaw. Review of the bylaw was recommended through the City’s Urban Forest Management Plan.

How you can participate

We need to hear from property owners, developers, tree experts, and members of the community to make the Private Tree Protection By-law the right fit for Guelph.

We want to know:

If you’ve heard about the Private Tree Protection By-law before?

What you think about the current bylaw?

How you think the bylaw can be improved?

Take the online survey between March 6 and April 14

Fill out the online survey or learn about other ways to engage in person and online at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/tree-bylaw.

About the Private Tree Protection By-law

The current bylaw regulates trees of at least 10 centimetres diameter (about the size of a grapefruit) on privately owned lots greater than 0.2 hectares (0.5 acres) (about the size of half a football field). Guelph’s bylaw has been in place since 1986 and was last updated in 2010.

For more information

Timea Filer, Urban Forestry Field Technologist

Forestry and Sustainable Landscapes, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3352

[email protected]