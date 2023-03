City clearing snow from all roads starting March 10 at 3 p.m.

Please move parked cars off the street

Guelph, Ont., March 10, 2023 – Snow plowing of all City streets starts at 3 p.m. on March 10 and will continue until all roads and sidewalks are plowed.

Roads take 24 hours to plow after the snow stops

Clearing roads of snow takes a full day after a storm has stopped. During that time, we start plowing main roads first, followed by secondary roads. Residential streets will be plowed last. Please wait 24 hours after the snow stops to submit a service request online.

Sidewalks and multi-use paths take three days to plow

Guelph’s 701 kilometres of sidewalks and multi-use paths take three days to clear. Stretched end-to-end, they’re the same distance between Guelph and Montreal. Please wait three days after the snow stops to submit a sidewalk service request online.

If a storm becomes a significant weather event, we’ll notify the community on our website and post the news on our Facebook and Twitter feeds. This means roads and sidewalks will take longer than usual to clear.

Sign up to receive weather and emergency alerts

New users can register online. You may choose to receive alerts by the app, text message, email message or by telephone voice message.

Track our progress, and thank a plow driver at guelph.ca/snow.

How you can help:

Allow for extra commute times and drive according to road conditions

Never pass a snow plow

If you’re able, please help clear sidewalks and windrows near your property and help your neighbours who may need it

Keep fire hydrants and storm drains clear of snow

Shovel a spot for your waste carts, or place them in the driveway one foot from the curb

Move parked cars off the streets to make room for snow plows and emergency vehicles

Use less road salt and de-icer to protect Guelph’s water

Continue to check guelph.ca/snow, Facebook and Twitter for updates about City services that might be affected by the weather including recreation programming, public transit and garbage pickup.

Resources

Plow Tracker

For more information

[email protected]

519-837-5628