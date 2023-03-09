By upgrading their reverse osmosis unit, Vehcom Manufacturing saves $80,500 annually!

Linamar provides powertrain system solutions and products for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, energy and industrial markets. Linamar operates 58 manufacturing facilities around the world, 27 of these are in Guelph.

Vehcom Manufacturing upgraded their reverse osmosis system to save water and money. Reverse osmosis is a water purification technology that uses a semi-permeable membrane to remove ions, molecules and larger particles from drinking water and is commonly used in industrial processes.

Together, Vehcom Manufacturing – Linamar supplier plant – and the City of Guelph made a difference by being leaders in water efficiency through the Water Smart Business program.

Quick facts

Total cost of retrofit: $20,336

Water savings following retrofit: 62 m3/day (22,609 m3/year)

Annual savings off water bill: $80,488

Estimated 15-year savings: $1,200,000 (estimated without water/wastewater rates changing over time)

Water Smart Business one-time incentive: $10,168

The City of Guelph worked with Vehcom Manufacturing as part of the Water Smart Business program on a unique project. Vehcom completed their water audit in 2016 and the one-time incentive allowed this beneficial project to be completed in 2018.

About the Water Smart Business program

The Water Smart Business program offers financial incentives to Guelph businesses that complete a detailed water audit and capital retrofits that permanently reduce water demand. To learn more, visit guelph.ca/watersmartbusiness