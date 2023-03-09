Big Wreck brings powerful rock to River Run Centre

Four-time JUNO Award nominees take the stage on Friday, March 31

GUELPH, ON March 9, 2023 – Canadian-American hard-rock heroes Big Wreck promise a powerful performance at River Run Centre on Friday, March 31 at 8 p.m. This Main Stage event is part of the Sleeman Music Series, featuring some of Canada’s most legendary musical acts.

Big Wreck singer and guitarist Ian Thornley – along with bassist Dave McMillan, guitarist Chris Caddell, and drummer Sekou Lumumba – continue to deliver hard-rock hits without missing a beat. They continue thrilling longtime fans and winning new ones with outstanding live performances.

“Everything is still going right for rejuvenated rockers Big Wreck,” Kawartha Now says of the band.

Four-time JUNO Award nominees, Big Wreck first emerged on the North American music scene in 1997, making an impact with their multi-platinum debut album, In Loving Memory Of…, featuring the hit singles “The Oaf,” “That Song,” and “Blown Wide Open.” In 2001, their second album, “The Pleasure and the Greed,” debuted in the Top 10 in Canada.

In 2012, Big Wreck returned and has since released several well-received recordings including Albatross (2012), Ghosts (2014), Grace Street (2017), and But for the Sun (2019). The band continues to put out new music and is currently releasing a trilogy of new EPs: 7.1 was released in 2021, 7.2 in 2022, and 7.3 is set to release later this year.

Big Wreck promise a memorable night at River Run Centre. As the beloved rockers say, expect an “outpouring of rock music… direct from the subconscious heart.”

Tickets to see Big Wreck are $69 for adults, $67 for patrons over 60, and $39 for those under 30 years old. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or purchase tickets online.

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

