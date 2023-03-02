An evening with Canada’s legendary prima ballerina, Evelyn Hart

Award-winning artist and internationally renowned performer featured in Miijidaa Life Stories on March 29

GUELPH, ON March 2, 2023 – Share in a memorable evening of stories with legendary Canadian prima ballerina during In Conversation with Evelyn Hart at River Run Centre on Wednesday, March 29 at 8 p.m. The award-winning artist and internationally renowned performer is featured in Miijidaa Life Stories, a series hosted by Cameron Smillie, featuring exceptional individuals discussing their life experiences.

Throughout her outstanding 30-year career with the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, Evelyn Hart has performed in nearly 120 countries, becoming globally recognized for dramatic performances in classic ballets including Swan Lake, Sleeping Beauty, Anna Karenina, Cinderella, Romeo and Juliet, and many others. In 1980, Hart became the first-ever Canadian to win gold at the prestigious Varna International Ballet Competition in Varna, Bulgaria.

Starting her ballet career later than most, Evelyn Hart’s accomplishments are particularly remarkable. She is a recipient of the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement, a companion of the Order of Canada, a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, and an inductee to Canada’s Walk of Fame. Her life and artistic achievements are profiled in the 1992 film Moment of Light: The Dance of Evelyn Hart and the 1991 book Evelyn Hart: An Intimate Portrait. Hart continues to perform, including the 2022 masterwork of contemporary dance production, Four Old Legs, by celebrated choreographer James Kudelka.

In Conversation with Evelyn Hart is part of River Run Centre’s Miijidaa Life Stories, featuring artists discussing their craft in a live, on-stage interview with host Cameron Smillie. Smillie is co-founder of Live at the Hippo Pool Events Inc., presenting performing arts in theatres across Ontario. He serves as a consultant and coach for Canadian arts organizations and performing artists.

Tickets for In Conversation with Evelyn Hart are $35 for adults, $33 for patrons over 60, and $25 for those under 30 years old. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or purchase tickets online.

