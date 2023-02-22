Notice of Open House: York Road improvements (Phase 3)

Stevenson Street to Victoria Road

About the York Road improvements project

The City is replacing the aging water and sewer pipes along York Road between Stevenson Street and Victoria Road. This project includes replacing the curbs, gutters and sidewalks. York Road will remain a two-lane road with the addition of bike lanes on both sides.

To accommodate the underground water and sewer pipes replacement, York Road will be closed from Stevenson Street to Victoria Road South in both directions with limited local access starting in the spring of 2023.

You’re invited to an in-person open house

Please join us in person to talk with City staff and learn more about this project.

Date: Monday, March 20

Time: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Location: Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Marg MacKinnon Community Room

At 6:30 p.m., the project team will begin with a short presentation about the project including what to expect during construction. Construction plans will be on display. Join us to review the information and ask any questions you may have regarding traffic impacts, property access or other construction related concerns.

Have your say

Can’t attend the open house in person? No problem – check out the City’s engagement page: haveyoursay.guelph.ca/york-road-phase-three

This is your opportunity to view project information, including maps and schedules, and to ask questions about traffic impacts and property access. Share comments and questions on Have Your Say from March 21 to April 8. We’ll post answers within five business days directly on the Have Your Say page.

York Road improvements will begin spring 2023

Work on York Road from Stevenson Street to Victoria Road South will start in spring 2023 and is expected to be complete by summer 2024. Work will temporarily stop between December 2023 to March 2024.

Map of planned construction area

Stay informed

The City of Guelph appreciates your patience and understanding as we complete this important infrastructure project. For more information about this project, including updates, visit guelph.ca/living/construction-projects/york-road-reconstruction/

For more information

For more information about the project, please contact:

Construction information:

Samy Mohamed, C.E.T., Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3960

[email protected]

Project information:

Steven Di Pietro, P. Eng, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2348

[email protected]