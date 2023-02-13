Woolwich Street lane reductions starting February 22

Woodlawn Road to Marilyn Drive

Notice date: February 13, 2023

About the project

The City is working with Drexler Construction to install underground electrical connections across Woolwich Street in order to supply power to 721 Woolwich Street.

Work begins February 22

Work is expected to being on or about Wednesday, February 22, and take about five days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Woolwich Street

There will be lane reductions on Woolwich Street during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

While work is being completed there will be limited sidewalk access. Please use the nearby crossings at Woodlawn Road and Marilyn Drive to use the sidewalk on the other side of the street.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

During construction, Route 99: StopID 234 Woolwich at Marilyn southbound will be closed. Service will be relocated to StopID 235 Woolwich at Evergreen Senior Centre southbound.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be impacted. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Paulo de Oliveira, Utility Coordinator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260, extension 2341

[email protected]