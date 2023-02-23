The story of The Beatles comes alive at River Run Centre

Acclaimed multimedia musical documentary, The Men Behind the Music: Beatles Edition, takes Main Stage on March 24

GUELPH, ON February 23, 2023 – Relive the historical events and heartbreaking moments of The Beatles during the live musical documentary The Men Behind the Music: Beatles Edition at River Run Centre on Friday, March 24 at 8 p.m. This acclaimed production uniquely uncovers the personal histories behind one of the greatest bands of all time.

The Men Behind the Music: Beatles Edition features more than 300 stunning projections, 20 live songs, and fascinating behind-the-scenes stories presented by Yale-educated musician and storyteller Haley Marie. Marie dives deep into the true story of these four young lads from Liverpool who rose to incredible fame and how they changed the world.

“Absolutely superb and completely entertaining,” Rick Caldwell of Classic Theatre Cobalt says of The Men Behind the Music: Beatles Edition. “You will leave with a greater appreciation of what made The Beatles ‘The Beatles.’”

As well as The Beatles’ stunning musical achievements, Haley Marie’s layered multimedia performance examines the band in a historical context, revealing the re-awakening of a world devastated by war, the genius of oppressed musicians in the U.S. South, and the inspiration The Beatles took from classical music. This unique production touches on themes of defining success, self-confidence and well-being, creativity and perseverance, history, and racial and gender equality.

A three-time Carnegie Hall performer, Marie is the founder and director of Aurelia Productions, a company devoted to presenting classical music in new and authentic ways. The company’s main series, The Men Behind the Music, introduces the behind-the-scenes history of composers through projections, storytelling, and live performance.

Tickets to see The Men Behind the Music: Beatles Edition are $39 for adults, $37 for patrons over 60, and $29 for those under 30 years old. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or purchase tickets online.

