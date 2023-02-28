Symphony of sounds bring African folktale to life

Members of Guelph Symphony Orchestra present family-friendly performances of Why the Sun and Moon Live in the Sky at River Run Centre on March 25

GUELPH, ON February 28, 2023 – Symphonic sounds bring a classic African folktale to life when members of Guelph Symphony Orchestra perform Why the Sun and Moon Live in the Sky at River Run Centre on Saturday, March 25 at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. The Studio Theatre performances are presented as part of Park Eatery Kinderconcerts, bringing the symphony to life for kids through fun-filled, interactive performances.

In the title story, the Sun grows tired of having to cross a bridge to visit his friend, Water, but Moon’s wedding invitation soon changes everything! This musical adaptation of Why the Sun and Moon Live in the Sky features composition by Florence Price, the first African American woman to compose a symphony staged by a major orchestra.

Park Eatery Kinderconcerts feature members of Guelph Symphony Orchestra sharing stories and works by great composers, introducing children aged five and under to a rich variety of sounds and instruments. Kinderconcerts are interactive, hands-on experiences kids learn from and remember, with audience participation highly encouraged!

Tickets to see Why the Sun and Moon Live in the Sky are $15 for adults, $13 for patrons over 60, $13 for those under 30 years old, and $11 for children 14 and under, including infants. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or purchase tickets online.

For Information

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2589

[email protected]