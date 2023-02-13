Stormwater management pond maintenance beginning February 13, 2023

The City will begin maintenance work at two stormwater management (SWM) ponds starting on February 13, 2023. Work will take approximately two to three weeks to complete at each of the following ponds.

Stormwater management pond No.111 located at 194 Fleming Stormwater management pond No.74 located at 153 Milson Crescent.

While the maintenance work is being completed, the section of the trail next to the stormwater management ponds will be closed:

What to expect

Vehicles and machinery will be on site at each of the ponds while the work is being completed. Some noise should be expected during working hours (Monday–Friday, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.).

The maintenance work involves removing sediment, plants and a few trees from the pond. Native plants play an important role in stormwater management, therefore self-seeded and invasive species that interfere with how the pond works will be removed.

The City has hired an aquatic biologist to identify and collect native wildlife living in the pond so it can be rehomed in a suitable habitat within the City before maintenance work begins.

Why we do this work

Stormwater management ponds help prevent floods and reduce pollution in Guelph’s rivers and waterways. The ponds collect rainwater and melted snow runoff from roofs, roads, driveways and lawns.

The City carries out maintenance of stormwater management ponds to make sure they continue to work properly. Maintenance is completed at all ponds across Guelph on a rotating basis.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during maintenance work. All work takes place on City property.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important work. Any updates about this project will be posted on guelph.ca/stormwater.

For more information

Mario Martinez B.Sc.C.E., Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

Infrastructure Development and Enterprise

519-822-1260, extension 2671

[email protected]

Prasoon Adhikari P. Eng., PMP, Supervisor Environmental Engineering

Engineering and Transportation Services

Infrastructure Development and Enterprise

519-822-1260, extension 2946

[email protected]