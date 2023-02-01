Shawnee Kish shares meaningful music at River Run Centre

Acclaimed Indigenous artist featured in intimate Studio Theatre performance February 24

GUELPH, ON February 1, 2023 – Share an evening of meaningful music with acclaimed Indigenous artist Shawnee Kish at River Run Centre on Friday, February 24 at 8 p.m. The event is part of the Borealis Music Series, featuring celebrated performers in the intimate setting of River Run Centre’s Studio Theatre.

A 2022 JUNO Award nominee for Contemporary Indigenous Artist of the Year and winner of CBC Music’s Searchlight competition in 2020, Shawnee Kish creates powerful music that has earned praise from fans and critics. A proud TwoSpirit Mohawk and an outspoken advocate for Indigenous and LGBTQ2+ communities, Kish is celebrated as one of North America’s Top Gender Bending Artists by MTV, an Artist You Need To Know by Billboard, and has shared the stage with some of music’s biggest names, including Lady Gaga, Madonna, and Alicia Keys.

“Shawnee Kish’s career is certainly skyrocketing,” says the Turtle Island News.

While possessing her own unique sound, Kish takes influence from artists including Melissa Etheridge, Etta James, and Amy Winehouse. Her deeply personal and poignant lyrics are rooted in healing, allowing listeners to find purpose and reason in the stories she shares. Kish’s self-titled debut recording, Shawnee Kish (2021), addresses personal challenges and the Edmonton-based artist says she aims to offer strength and hope through her music.

“The main theme was lighting up what used to be and getting on with what is now,” Kish says of the recording. “The songs represent becoming yourself, finding out where you were was not where you wanted to be, and fully embracing that in order to let go.”

Kish’s other recent achievements include signing with Amelia Recordings and making the long list for the 2021 Edmonton Music Prize. She also works to empower youth through charitable work with We Matter Campaign and Kids Help Phone.

Tickets to see Shawnee Kish are $30 for adults, $28 for patrons over 60, and $25 for those under 30 years old. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or purchase tickets online.

