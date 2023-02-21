New community orchard and pollinator garden proposed for Eramosa River Park

Have your say by March 15, 2023

Have your say on the proposed community gardens

Guelph, Ont., February 21, 2023 – A permanent community orchard and pollinator garden has been proposed at Eramosa River Park. The park is located off Victoria Road South and Florence Lane. The potential orchard location would be between the parking lot and the volleyball courts in the park.

Benefits

Community gardens and orchards are vibrant spaces, providing the opportunity for neighbours to meet and work together to gain a sense of community and connection to the environment. Pollinator gardens and orchards also promote biodiversity by providing additional habitat for wildlife like insects and birds. The Eramosa River Park Garden will not be used to grow vegetables due to the lack of a water source on site. Instead, the project will focus on growing pollinator-friendly plants, fruit trees, all kinds of berry bushes and culinary herbs. Garden volunteers will have opportunities to get involved with planting and maintenance, harvesting fruits, sharing seeds and using plants to make things like herbal teas.

Share your thoughts

Share your thoughts about the proposal at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/community-gardens by March 15, 2023.

We want to know:

How you feel about the proposed community orchard?

What you think of the proposed location?

How do you feel about participating in the orchard if it’s approved?

What other feedback do you have about the proposed community orchard?

Your voice matters

We’ll use your feedback, alongside the professional opinions of experts and examples of other community gardens in Guelph, to help decide if the proposed garden will benefit users. Once decided, we’ll let you know the results.

About Guelph’s community gardens

The community garden program encourages volunteers to use City parks as locations for fruit, vegetable and pollinator gardens that benefit the community. Having fruits and vegetables grown just around the corner in your park brings a whole new meaning to local food. Pollinator gardens also provide a food source for a variety of wildlife including insects and some bird species. There are many different models of community gardens, including traditional vegetable gardens, pollinator gardens and even community orchards. Visit guelph.ca/communitygardens to learn more.

For more information

Samantha Dupre, Community Stewardship Coordinator

Forestry and Sustainable Landscapes, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3871

[email protected]