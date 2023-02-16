Help shape Guelph’s future by guiding City matters that affect your community

Volunteer for a City advisory committee or board by March 9

Guelph, Ont., February 16, 2023 – We’re looking for volunteers to serve on one of our City advisory committees and boards. The deadline to apply is March 9.

We rely on volunteers to bring their diverse backgrounds and expertise to participate on these boards and committees and represent our community voices. They are a unique way for you to provide input and expertise that guide recommendations on matters that affect the entire community.

Bring your experience to these advisory committees and boards:

Committee of Adjustment

The Elliott Board of Trustees

Guelph Museums Advisory Committee

Planning Advisory Committee

Tourism Advisory Committee

Waste Resource Innovation Centre Public Liaison Advisory Committee

Water Conservation and Efficiency Public Advisory Committee

How to apply

To apply go to guelph.ca/committees, select “Vacancies” in the Local Boards and Advisory Committees chart, click on the board or committee you’re interested in and select “Apply” to submit an application. If you don’t have access to a computer or need assistance with the application process, give us a call at 519-822-1260 extension 5603.

Making boards and committees more diverse

As a part of our Diversity and Inclusion Plan, we’re ensuring City boards and committees reflect the diverse people who live in Guelph and their lived experiences and expertise. We recognize through the work of the Community Plan that there’s a role to play in making these positions welcoming to everyone including Black, Indigenous and racialized individuals, members of LGBTQ2+ community, people living with disabilities and other underrepresented groups.

For this reason, qualified applicants who self-identify as being a part of an equity-seeking group will be given priority during the application process.

For more information

Dylan McMahon, Manager

Legislative Services, City Clerk’s Office

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2811

[email protected]