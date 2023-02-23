Doors Open Guelph returns with free tours of nine significant sites

Guelph, Ont., February 23, 2023 – Doors Open is back! After a three-year hiatus, the doors to some of Guelph’s most architecturally, historically, and culturally significant sites will open to the public Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for free guided tours, interactive experiences, and behind-the-scenes glimpses.

“Doors Open Guelph is a wonderful opportunity to explore fascinating places and learn about the rich history and culture of our city,” says Tammy Adkin, manager of Museums and Culture at the City of Guelph. “We are particularly excited about the range and diversity of sites on this year’s tour.”

The following sites have been confirmed for Doors Open Guelph 2023:

Guelph Water Works

Sikh Society Gurdwara

Muslim Society Mosque

Sleeman Breweries

Spring Mill Distillery

Locomotive 6167 and Guelph Historical Railway Association Caboose

Dominion Public Building

Petrie Building

Cutten Kelly Building

To warm up for the day-long celebration of heritage, Guelph Museums presents Doors Open After Dark on Friday, April 28 at 5 p.m. to April 29 at 1 a.m., featuring musical performances, interactive art installations and behind-the-scenes tours.

How to volunteer

Doors Open Guelph relies on volunteers to bring the event to life. Those passionate about preserving history and culture, who wish to volunteer can apply at guelph.ca/doors-open-guelph or contact us for more information at [email protected] or 519-836-1221.

About Doors Open Guelph

Doors Open Guelph is a free, annual event that offers a unique opportunity to learn about and explore important buildings and heritage sites across the city. Initiated locally in 2002, and coordinated for 20 years by the Guelph Arts Council, Doors Open Guelph is now presented by the City of Guelph with support from community partners. It is part of the province-wide Doors Open Ontario program coordinated by Ontario Heritage Trust.

