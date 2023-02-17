Council approves continuation of sliding scale affordable bus pass program

Guelph, Ont., February 17, 2023 – As part of the City of Guelph’s 2023 budget confirmation, Council voted to extend the Sliding Scale Affordable Bus Pass program permanently. Launched as a pilot in spring 2022, the sliding scale program was set to end at the end of March.

Sliding scale affordable bus pass program

Helping people get around Guelph is a priority for the City; the sliding scale affordable bus pass is one way the City provides equitable service and reduces affordability barriers for residents living on a low income. The cost for a sliding scale affordable bus pass is $4 -$37.50 per month depending on family income.

Residents living on incomes below the Government of Canada’s Low Income Cut Off (LICO) can apply online or in person for a sliding scale bus pass. Paper subsidy applications are available at the following City locations:

ServiceGuelph, City Hall (1 Carden Street, Guelph)

Evergreen Seniors Community Centre (683 Woolwich Street, Guelph)

West End Community Centre (21 Imperial Road South, Guelph)

Guelph Transit administration office (170 Watson Road South, Guelph)

Anyone currently approved in the program will continue to pay the sliding scale rates.

To learn more about the program, visit guelph.ca/affordablebuspass

For more Information

Alex Goss, Manager

Community Investment, Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2675

[email protected]