Construction notice: Crane Park starting February 10

College Avenue West and Stone Road

Notice date: February 7, 2023

About the project

The City of Guelph is supporting the Guelph Hiking Trail Club (GHTC) with an initiative to build the Crane Park Bridge as the GHTC’s 50th anniversary legacy project. The 25-foot bridge will cross over a storm water outlet and will provide safe year-round access to the land on both sides of the storm water channel. The project is funded by private donors, GHTC and the community.

The project consists of two phases. The first phase was a closure of the park for delivery of the new bridge. Phase one of the work was completed on January 12. The second phase includes ramp construction for safe access to the bridge.

Work begins February 10

Phase two work is expected to start on or about Friday, February 10 and will take about one day to complete, weather permitting.

Pedestrian access

The trail network will be closed for the day and there will be no pedestrian access to Crane Park until phase two work is complete.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Daniel Waters, Trails Technologist, Parks

519-822-1260 extension 2010

[email protected]