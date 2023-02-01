City of Guelph welcomes new general managers

Guelph, Ont., February 1, 2023 –The City of Guelph is pleased to announce the hiring of three leaders, welcoming new general managers in Information Technology Services, Strategic Communications and Community Engagement, and Environmental Services beginning February 27.

“We’re pleased to welcome these talented individuals to our corporate management team to support the great work being done by staff at the City of Guelph,” says Scott Stewart, chief administrative officer. “As an employer of choice, our organization is able to attract and retain top talent: people who provide excellent service to the community and can help us deliver on the goals of our strategic plan to achieve our shared vision for an inclusive, connected, prosperous city where we look after each other and our environment.”

Information technology

Adam Fischer takes on the role of general manager of Information Technology ( IT ) Services. Adam has held numerous roles in IT at the City of Guelph, most recently serving as the manager of IT Operations.

“I’m thrilled to continue my career at the City of Guelph and move into this new leadership role,” says Fischer. “I’m really proud of the important work the IT team is doing to enhance data and system security while modernizing our service delivery and am excited to keep moving this ahead.”

Communications and engagement

Lisa Duarte joins the City as general manager of Strategic Communications and Community Engagement. Lisa brings more than 20 years of municipal leadership experience to Guelph, serving most recently as director of Strategic Communications and Community Connections in Peel Region.

“I’m excited to lead Guelph’s talented team of communications and engagement professionals,” says Duarte. “I look forward to delivering the work of the One City, One Voice, Shared Purpose plan and building new relationships within the Guelph community.”

Environmental services

Nectar Tampacopoulos is the successful candidate for the position of general manager of Environmental Services. Nectar brings 17 years of progressive experience in water and wastewater operations and has a successful track record of implementing large and complex projects.

“I’m eager to jump in and take on this new challenge in Guelph,” says Tampacopoulos. “Guelph is well known for its leadership on environmental issues, and I look forward to contributing to that tradition of excellence.”

Media Contact

Mark Ellis, General Manager

Human Resources

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension

[email protected]