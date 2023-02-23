City of Guelph staff to present draft housing pledge for Council approval

Guelph, Ont., February 23, 2023 – As the next step to addressing anticipated impacts associated with Bill 109, More Homes for Everyone Act, and Bill 23, More Homes Built Faster Act, City staff will present their draft housing pledge, By Guelph, For Guelph to Council on February 28. Council will then submit the pledge to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing on March 1.

We encourage the community to read the pledge and share their thoughts with Council by registering to delegate by 10 a.m. on February 27.

For more information about this new legislation and the impacts on our community, visit guelph.ca.

About Bill 109, More Homes for Everyone Act, 2022

Bill 109 aims to address housing shortages by mandating municipalities to expedite approvals to build homes faster. This includes forcing municipalities to partially refund zone change application fees and site plan application fees if decisions are not made within new legislated timelines.

About Bill 23, More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022

Bill 23 introduces municipal housing targets based on population size and growth. The City of Guelph has been assigned a housing target of 18,000 by 2032 as part of the provincial goal to build 1.5 million homes in 10 years. To meet this target, the bill proposes to exempt developers from paying development charges, parkland dedication fees and community benefit charges.

