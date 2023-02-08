City of Guelph hosting tourism workshops to support local businesses

Guelph, Ont., February 8, 2023— The City of Guelph is hosting a series of workshops between February and April to provide learning and networking opportunities for local businesses in Guelph’s tourism industry. The interactive working sessions are aimed at fostering collaboration and shared learning among people working in the local tourism industry.

Four in-person workshops are being offered, each with a unique focus: how to think like a tourism business, funding opportunities and grant writing, digital excellence, and volunteerism. Participants are encouraged to share insights and ideas with each other in these workshops.

“Ongoing conversations with our tourism businesses helped us tailor these workshops to the specific needs of our local tourism industry partners,” says Alex Jaworiwsky, manager, Tourism and Destination Development. “We encourage people from both new and long-established tourism businesses to join us, as well as anyone wondering how they fit into our vibrant tourism industry, so we can collaborate and learn from industry experts and each other.”

Attend a tourism workshop

Session: What does it mean to be a tourism business in Guelph?

Date: February 15, 2023

Time: 9 – 11 a.m.

Location: 10C Shared Space

Register on Eventbrite

Session: Let’s talk tourism grants

Date: March 9, 2023

Time: 9 – 11 a.m.

Location: Guelph Civic Museum – Programming Room

Register on Eventbrite

Session: Digital excellence for tourism businesses

Date: March 29, 2023

Time: 9 – 11:30 a.m.

Location: TBD

Session: Finding the right volunteer – volunteer matching event

Date: April 2023

Time: TBD

Location: TBD

Full tourism business workshop series details are available on the Visit Guelph website. Watch the blog post for final details about the March and April events or sign up for the Network News email newsletter.

Supported by Guelph’s Municipal Accommodation Tax, the tourism business workshops are an outcome of the 2022-2026 Economic Development and Tourism Strategy and support the goal of expanding support for existing businesses.

About Visit Guelph

Visit Guelph stewards the Guelph story for visitors and residents by fostering a well-connected community through engagement, facilitation, and coordination. The team supports tourism businesses, destination development, and visitor services. Visit Guelph supports the 2022-2026 Economic Development and Tourism Strategy and operates the Municipal Accommodation Tax. Learn more about Visit Guelph at visitguelphwellington.ca.

About the Economic Development and Tourism Strategy

The City’s Economic Development and Tourism Strategy supports a future-ready Guelph by helping to create a sustainable, creative and smart local economy that is connected to regional and global markets and supports shared prosperity for everyone. The strategy also supports the community’s vision for fostering inclusive prosperity as reflected in the Community Plan. With a renewed focus on people, the strategy aims to support local businesses, create jobs, and attract investments through the growth of Guelph’s industry clusters and a focus on several key sectors. It also includes specific actions to support COVID-19 economic recovery efforts in Guelph.

For more information

Alex Jaworiwsky, Manager, Tourism and Destination Development

Economic Development and Tourism

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2533

[email protected]