City of Guelph continues Kids Ride Free program

Guelph, Ont., February 07, 2023 – As part of the City of Guelph’s 2023 budget confirmation, Council voted to extend Guelph Transit’s Kids Ride Free program. Launched as a pilot program in spring 2022, it was set to end at the end of February but has now been extended until a decision is made through the fare strategy when presented to Council in April. Consideration for making the program permanent will be included as part of the City’s next multi-year budget process.

Free bus rides for kids up to 12 years old

The Kids Ride Free program provides an affordable, accessible and sustainable way for children to get around and supports the community’s values for well-being, protecting our environment and inclusiveness.

Children aged five to 12 need a registered OnYourWay fare card to ride Guelph Transit for free. Children four and under don’t need a card.

Get OnYourWay

Parents of children aged five to 12 can get an OnYourWay fare card for their child from an approved vendor. A one-time activation fee of $5 is all that’s needed to load the card with unlimited free rides. Children who already have an OnYourWay fare card from the Kids Ride Free pilot program can continue using the card they have.

There are three ways to get an OnYourWay fare card for kids to ride free:

Fill out our online form and provide a photo of the child’s government-issued identification as proof of age, and we’ll mail you a fully registered card.

Visit an approved vendor for a new card, then register the card online and provide a photo of the child’s government-issued identification as proof of age.

Pick up a new card at ServiceGuelph (1 Carden Street, Guelph) or the Guelph Transit administration office (170 Watson Road South, Guelph) from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Be sure to bring your child’s government-issued identification as proof of age.

To learn more about the program, visit guelph.ca/kidsridefree.

For more information

Courtney McDonald

Transit Business Service, Guelph Transit

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2708

[email protected]