City announces new community micro-grant program

New grant program promotes community building by investing in connected neighbourhoods and the arts

Guelph, Ont., February 22, 2023 – Are you a local artist with big dreams? Are you passionate about building community in your neighbourhood? The City of Guelph invites you to apply for the new Activating Community Micro-grant program before March 23, 2023.

The micro-grant program will accept applications from anyone. If you’re a grassroots organization, a group or an individual, you can apply for up to $1,000 in micro-grant funding. Up to $50,000 in micro-grants will be awarded in 2023. The grants are reviewed and awarded in partnership with the Guelph Neighbourhood Support Coalition and the Guelph Arts Council.

Micro-grant options

The Activating Community Micro-grant program will fund initiatives that focus on either activating art or activating neighbourhoods.

The Activating Art micro-grant will support Guelph’s existing and emerging artists. This funding will support projects representing all artistic forms and practices that are made publicly available.

The Activating Neighbourhood micro-grant is an opportunity to present engaging ways to build connections and opportunities throughout Guelph's neighbourhoods (e.g., an event, workshop, or gathering). Your projects must give people a chance to get involved in their neighbourhood through creative and inclusive initiatives.

The micro-grant program reinforces our commitment to advancing equity by prioritizing applications that centre equity and reconciliation, as well as those led by individuals identifying as Indigenous, Black, or as a member of an equity-deserving group, including racialized people, persons with disabilities, and members of the 2SLGBTQ+ communities. First time grant applicants are encouraged to apply as no previous grant writing experience is required.

How to apply

Visit guelph.ca/grants to read the micro-grant guidelines and selection process. Submit an application online before March 23, 2023.

Paper application forms and additional assistance are also available by contacting [email protected] or 519-822-1260 extension 3967.

