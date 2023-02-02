Afrique En Cirque – Cirque Kalabanté illuminates African culture

Awe-inspiring contemporary circus performance at River Run Centre on February 25

GUELPH, ON February 2, 2023 – Celebrate the strength, agility, and joy of life in African youth culture when Afrique En Cirque – Cirque Kalabanté arrives at River Run Centre on Saturday, February 25 at 7 p.m. The Main Stage performance is part of the Wooly Family Series, featuring celebrated performances that the whole family will enjoy.

An awe-inspiring contemporary circus performance featuring dance, music, and acrobatic feats, Afrique En Cirque illuminates the diversity of traditional African arts. The acclaimed production features a team of acrobats performing original choreography and daring maneuvers, accompanied by live musicians showcasing the pulsating rhythm of the djembe drums of Guinea.

“Remarkable athleticism, awe inspiring skill and cheeky clowning about, all set to tribal rhythms played by a live band,” SCENESTR says of Afrique En Cirque.

Afrique En Cirque also features the melodious sound of the Kora, a traditional African stringed instrument, performed by Yamoussa Bangoura. A multidisciplinary artist of Guinean origin, Bangoura created Montreal-based Kalabanté Productions in 2007, realizing a long-time dream of starting his own performing arts company. Bangoura’s experience also includes working as a performer with Guinean circus company Circus Baobob, as well as Montreal’s Cirque Éloize, and Cirque du Soleil.

Today, Kalabanté Productions is one of Canada’s premier circus performance and children’s performance groups. The company’s shows – including Afrique En Cirque, Kô Ryass, Kumbaya, Uno, and Kira Nene – have won audience acclaim and critical praise around the world. Kalabanté performances have been featured at the Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, the International Festival of Santa Lucia in Monterrey, Mexico, and on other prestigious international stages.

Tickets to see Afrique En Cirque – Cirque Kalabanté are $49 for adults, $47 for patrons over 60 years old, $39 for those under 30, and $29 for ages 14 and under. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or purchase tickets online.

