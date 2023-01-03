Water and Wastewater Servicing Master Plan – December 2022 progress summary

Q1, 2020 – Q2, 2023 (85%)
Recent progress/achievements to date
- Analysis of existing system capacity constraints
- Analysis of future population impacts to existing system
- Evaluation of alternative solutions and identification of preliminary preferred alternative solution
- Public Open House #2 held November 29, 2022
New opportunities or relevant challenges
- Opportunity to align with the City’s ongoing Municipal Comprehensive Review to ensure consistent future populations are studied in this work.
- The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks Consolidated Linear Infrastructure Environmental Compliance Approval – a revised process for how improvements to the City’s existing wastewater network will be logged with the Ministry has been passed and is in effect. This includes revised design criteria, which will be studied as part of this project.
- Bill 23, recently passed, has requirements for growth that may have implications on the work completed to date.
Next steps
- Innovation strategy
- Capital Implementation Plan (prioritization of all identified works)
- Prepare project file
- Anticipate bringing this master plan forward to City Council in Q2, 2023
- File the Environmental Assessment