The Original Wailers celebrate Bob Marley’s legacy

Grammy-nominated musical group featuring Al Anderson brings legendary reggae to River Run Centre on February 11

GUELPH, ON January 18, 2023 – Celebrate the legacy of Bob Marley’s music with The Original Wailers at River Run Centre on Saturday, February 11 at 8 p.m. The Main Stage performance is part of the Sleeman Music Series, featuring a lineup of legendary musicians.

The Original Wailers, featuring Al Anderson, continue the legacy of Bob Marley’s soulful reggae with an energetic performance featuring many of Marley’s best-known songs. A one-time member of Bob Marley and The Wailers, Anderson is celebrated for his stunning lead guitar work on classic songs including “No Woman, No Cry” and “Rebel Music (3 O’Clock Roadblock).” His musical achievements with Bob Marley and The Wailers also include the platinum-selling albums Live! At The Lyceum and Babylon by Bus as well as the 10-time platinum album Legend.

“The energy is incredible, people are swaying and singing along surrounded by love and happiness,” Australia’s Out in Perth says of The Original Wailers.

The Original Wailers also include Chet Samuel on lead vocals and guitar, Omar Lopez on bass, Paapa Nyarkoh on drums, and Noel Aiken on keyboards and organ. The band recently released their first new single in four years, “Song of the Divine,” on Ineffable Records, Billboard’s top independent reggae label. The Original Wailers’ album Miracle earned the group a Grammy nomination in 2013 for Best Reggae Album.

Tickets to see The Original Wailers are $49 for adults, $47 for patrons over 60, and $29 for those under 30 years old. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online or purchase tickets online.

For Information

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2589

[email protected]