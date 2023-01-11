The beloved, award-winning stage show Paddington Gets in a Jam comes to River Run Centre on February 5 for two shows

Watch Paddington, the famous, accident-prone bear, as he takes to the stage in this fun filled slapstick comedy

GUELPH, ON January 11, 2023 – “‘Paddington Gets in a Jam’ is a great show for the whole family. Paddington is a wonderful character, always friendly, polite, and eager to be of use to others,” says Jonathan Rockefeller, the show’s creator, and director. “If you’ve read the (Paddington) books or seen the movies, you know you are in for all sorts of messy, sticky, and hilarious predicaments.”

Paddington Gets in a Jam is currently on tour following its New York City debut in 2019, where it was a New York Times Critics’ Pick.

“Hilarious! Charming! Captivating!” – The New York Times

“The Hottest Family Show in Town!” – Broadway World

“Delights Audiences of All Ages” – Theatre is Easy

Paddington is making his favorite marmalade jam with the help of the Brown’s housekeeper Mrs. Bird, but they run out of sugar, so Paddington heads next door to borrow some from Mr. Curry. The usually grumpy Mr. Curry is even more short tempered than ever as he prepares for a visit from his great aunt who is a stickler for tidiness. Paddington, feeling sorry for Mr. Curry, volunteers to help him with his chores. Unfortunately for Paddington, his good intentions end up leading to chaos, as one by one each of his jobs starts to have an unexpected outcome!

Will Paddington be able to fix everything before Mr. Curry and his great aunt arrive home?

Jonathan Rockefeller and Rockefeller Productions have received global acclaim for their adaptations of such iconic works as Winnie the Pooh, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, and Paddington Bear. Rockefeller’s production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, based on the books of renowned author/illustrator Eric Carle, tours in over 12 countries. Its debut run in New York City, along with New York Times Critic’s Pick Paddington Gets in a Jam, both resulted in a Drama Desk and Off-Broadway Alliance nominations. Most recently, Sesame Street The Musical debuted Off-Broadway, preceded by Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation (produced in association with Disney Theatrical Productions) which is currently on its first National Tour, and will open in the West End this year.

For over 60 years, British-born writer Michael Bond has delighted children and families all over the world with his stories about Paddington. Paddington is popular with both children and adults who feel a deep affection and warmth towards him. Paddington’s adventures have been adapted several times for television and twice on the big screen, with Paddington & Paddington 2, with a third film in the works. A new Paddington TV series is currently playing on Nickelodeon. Paddington Gets in a Jam debuted in New York City in 2019.

Tickets to see Paddington Gets in a Jam are $39 for adults, $37 for patrons over 60, $29 for those under 30 years old, and $25 for children aged 14 and under. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or purchase tickets online.

