Statement from Mayor Cam Guthrie on the passing of former Councillor Bob Bell

On behalf of the City of Guelph and City Council, it is with great sadness that I acknowledge the sudden passing of former Ward 1 Councillor Bob Bell.

Bob was first elected to Guelph Council in 2006 and was re-elected three times, serving a total of 16 years. This past fall, Bob announced he would not be seeking a fourth term, retiring from politics after many, many years of dedicated service to our community.

Bob had an incredible impact on Guelph and his contributions will be felt well into the future for all residents, visitors, and businesses. He constantly championed active transportation, better infrastructure funding and more resources to help those experiencing homelessness. He was also a passionate entrepreneur who inspired others to grow businesses in Guelph.

Flags will be lowered across the city to honour him, and we collectively send our sincere condolences to his family at this difficult time.

Cam Guthrie

Mayor