Pavlo: Sharing his Mediterranean music journey

Globally celebrated artist tells his story during In Conversation with Pavlo, at River Run Centre February 7

GUELPH, ON January 12, 2023 – Internationally renowned instrumentalist Pavlo shares the story behind his moving Mediterranean music during In Conversation with Pavlo at River Run Centre on Tuesday, February 7 at 8 p.m. The award-winning artist sits down with host Cameron Smillie as part of Miijidaa Life Stories, featuring unscripted, on-stage interviews with remarkable individuals and artists.

Blending Greek, flamenco, Latin, and Balkan sounds with contemporary pop, Pavlo’s instrumental Mediterranean music speaks for itself. The award-winning artist, performer, and songwriter has released 15 albums and recorded four PBS concerts for television, including last year’s special, Pavlo: Live in Santorini. Pavlo’s music has taken him around the world including performances for King Charles III when he was Prince of Wales, and working with artists such as Jon Secada, Olivia Newton-John, and The Tenors.

“A gifted guitarist who melds the sounds of the Mediterranean, flamenco, Latin, Greek, Balkan and pop,” The Spokesman-Review says of Pavlo. Pavlo’s recent recordings include the albums Santorini (2022), Live in Guadalajara (2019), Together (2019), and The Ultimate Collection (2017). His PBS concert specials include Pavlo: Mediterranean Nights (2008), Pavlo: Live in Kastoria (2016), and Pavlo: Live in Guadalajara (2019).

In Conversation with Pavlo is part of River Run Centre’s Miijidaa Life Stories, featuring artists discussing their craft during an unscripted, on-stage interview. The series is curated by event host Cameron Smillie. Smillie is co-founder and producer of Live at the Hippo Pool Events Inc., presenting performing arts and music in theatres across Southwestern Ontario and serves as a consultant and coach for Canadian arts organizations and a roster of performing artists.

Tickets to see In Conversation with Pavlo are $35 for adults, $33 for patrons over 60, and $25 for those under 30 years old. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or purchase tickets online.

