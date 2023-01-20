Residents encouraged to ‘Make the right call’ when it comes to dialing 911

Don’t hesitate to call 911 in an emergency. For non-emergency medical situations, consider other healthcare options so emergency care is available for those who need it.

Guelph, Ont., January 20, 2023 – Timing is critical in a medical emergency. Calling 911 in an emergency or life-threatening situation is essential, but when people call 911 for non-life-threatening or less urgent situations, it takes potentially lifesaving care away from those who need it most.

“Paramedic service response times are getting longer across Ontario due to an increase in call volumes and pressures on the hospital system. When there are ambulance offload delays at hospitals because of non-emergency calls, paramedics are delayed in helping people who need lifesaving care,” says Stephen Dewar, chief of Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service. “Everyone should have access to emergency care when they need it, and we all need to do our part to make sure it is.”

Make the right call

If there’s an emergency or life-threatening situation, don’t hesitate – dial 911 and paramedics will respond. If it’s not an emergency, don’t dial 911 – you could be taking emergency resources from someone in need. Make the right call.

Calling 911 for an ambulance to take you to the hospital doesn’t get you seen by a medical team faster if you’re not having a medical emergency.

Non-emergency healthcare options are available in Guelph

If your situation is not an emergency, consider other healthcare services such as walk-in clinics or book a doctor’s appointment to get the care you need.

