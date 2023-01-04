Public notice: correction to Protected Cycling Network Study

Guelph, Ont., January 4, 2023 – The City of Guelph is creating an All Ages and Abilities (AAA) cycling network to help all riders feel comfortable biking along key streets in the city. The goal of the Protected Cycling Network Study is to develop conceptual designs for 13 kilometres of protected cycling infrastructure along three corridors (see map):

Eramosa Road between Woolwich Street to Victoria Road (Study Area A)

Gordon Street between Waterloo Avenue to Clair Road (Study Area B)

College Avenue between Janefield Avenue to Dundas Lane (Study Area C).

Figure 1: Study Area

The study began November 2021, and included two rounds of public consultation (December 2021 and July 2022) to identify and evaluate design options for the three study corridors. A Notice of Consultation was published in July 2022, which identified that the studies for Gordon Street and College Avenue would be completed under the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (MCEA; 2000, as amended) as follows:

College Avenue following the planning and design process for Schedule B projects

Gordon Street following the planning and design process for Schedule C projects

Correction to the study

In November 2022, the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (MCEA) schedule for the study was reviewed in consultation with the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP). As a result of the review, the City of Guelph has made a correction to the MCEA schedule for the Protected Cycling Network Study.

All three study corridors now fall under schedule 19 in section A. 2.9 of the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (2000, as amended) and are therefore being completed in accordance with a Schedule ‘A+’ project.

At the conclusion of the Protected Cycling Network Study, final documentation will be published online at guelph.ca/cyclingnetwork

Information collected for the Protected Cycling Network Study will be used in accordance with the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. Except for personal information, all comments will become part of the public record.

For more information

Kate Berry, Project Manager, Sustainable Transportation

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2357

[email protected]