Jann Arden will showcase bold and beautiful music at sold-out River Run performance

Award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, and author comes to Guelph for sold-out show on February 15

GUELPH, ON January 20, 2023 – Iconic songstress Jann Arden brings her bold, beautiful, and empowering music to River Run Centre on Wednesday, February 15 at 8 p.m. Arden sold out River Run’s Main Stage in 2015 and returns now as part of the Sleeman Music Series, featuring some of Canada’s most celebrated musical artists.

Internationally well known, Jann Arden is a multi-platinum, award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, and author with 15 albums and 19 Top 10 singles to her name. Her accolades include eight JUNO Awards including Female Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year, 10 SOCAN Awards, and induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Jann Arden recently released her fifteenth studio album, Descendant, as well as a deluxe 25th anniversary edition of her acclaimed third album, Happy? Among her other recordings are her debut album, Time for Mercy (1993); the hit follow-up, Living Under June (1994); Love Is the Only Soldier (2003); Jann Arden (2005), and Everything Almost (2014).

Allan Reid, president and CEO of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences and of the JUNO Awards, says of Arden’s 2020 induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, “[It was the] perfect opportunity to recognize somebody who has had an incredible career for almost 30 years, but also is probably almost at the top of her game now more than ever.”

In addition to her music, Jann Arden is star and co-creator of the hit CTV television comedy series Jann, in which she plays a fictionalized version of herself. Her other screen credits include guest appearances in the television comedies Wynonna Earp, Private Eyes, and Workin’ Moms. Arden is also the author of five books, including the Canadian bestsellers If I Knew Then: Finding Wisdom in Failure and Power in Aging (2020) and Feeding My Mother: Comfort and Laughter in the Kitchen as My Mom Lives with Memory Loss (2017).

Whether captivating audiences with her heartfelt music, entertaining on television, or sharing her boldly honest voice on the page, Jann Arden is a beloved Canadian icon.

Tickets for Jann Arden’s February 15 performance are sold out. To add your name to the waiting list or for more information, call the box office at 519-763-3000. Show information is also available online.

For Information

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2589

[email protected]