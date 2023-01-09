Help us make Guelph the most engaged City in Canada

The City is refreshing its Community Engagement Policy and Framework

Guelph, Ont., January 9, 2023 – We’re updating our community engagement guiding documents to reflect the ideas and thoughts of Guelphites because we believe the best public programs, policies and projects are developed with input from everyone.

The Community Engagement Policy and Community Engagement Framework guide City staff on their approach to listening to the community. Together, they influence how the community’s voice is reflected in City decisions, policies, systems, programs, and services.

We can’t do it without you. We need your ideas about how we can better involve you in the decision-making process.

We’re listening

Your input matters to us. We’re real human beings that read every comment you submit and listen to every idea you share with us.

To participate, Visit Have Your Say Guelph to share your stories, thoughts and ideas or take one of our quick polls before February 10. Your voice and opinions matter!

Or register to join one or both engagement sessions available below:

Elevating Engagement Equity (in-person)

Tuesday, January 17

9:30-11:30 a.m.

10c 42 Carden Street

RSVP on Eventbrite for a community discussion to bring diversity, inclusion, and equity into our engagement discussions. Join us and share your thoughts and ideas on how we can better capture the diverse and representative voices that makeup Guelph.

Inviting Innovative Involvement (virtual)

Wednesday, January 25

6-8 p.m.

RSVP on Eventbrite for a discussion on innovation beyond digital. Let’s think beyond the survey and explore what’s working and not with our current engagement practices. Come ready to share your ideas and brainstorm new ways to reach out to our community, have conversations, and level up the decision-making process to become more inviting to more people in Guelph.

For more information

Glen Lombard, Manager, Community Engagement

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3957

[email protected]