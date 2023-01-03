Downtown Parking Master Plan – December 2022 Progress Summary

Q1, 2022 – Q3, 2023: 10% complete
Recent progress/achievements to date
- Twenty-three stakeholder feedback interviews have been conducted.
- Policy analysis and alignment work is underway.
- Manual, on-street occupancy data collection is underway.
- Installation of occupancy sensors on downtown streets for real-time data.
- External consultation with Downtown Guelph Business Association.
- Engagement with Metrolinx to discuss all-day, two-way GO service in Guelph.
- Community engagement and communications plan is complete, approved, and ready to roll out.
New opportunities or relevant challenges
- The easing of COVID-related restrictions will allow for greater community engagement during the needs assessment phase of the study.
- The Provincial Bill 23: More Homes Built Faster Act requires significant changes to The Planning Act, which may impact the studies to be undertaken and resulting recommendations within this master plan.
Next steps
- Begin community engagement in Q1 2023.
- Launch of public feedback mechanism on the City’s Have Your Say platform.
- Analysis of growth projections and development activity forecast downtown.
- Deeper analysis of current employment trends related to work/live and hybrid working agreements in downtown corporate offices.
- Integrate projections from the Economic Development and Tourism Strategy for Guelph.
- Detailed survey of downtown businesses, social service agencies, and medical practitioners to understand unique needs.