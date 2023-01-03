Construction notice: Wyndham Street South closed starting January 3

Carden Street to Farquhar Street

Notice date: December 15, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Master Utility Division Inc. to install sewer and water pipes and repave the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 7 Wyndham Street South. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected]

The road will be closed for four weeks during construction.

Work begins January 3

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, January 3 and take about four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Wyndham Street South closed and detour in effect

Wyndham Street South will be closed to through traffic from Carden Street to Farquhar Street during the project. Traffic will be detoured along MacDonell Street, Norfolk Street, Gordon Street and Wellington Street East. Local traffic will be permitted along Wyndham Street South, however, there will be no through access between Carden Street and Farquhar Street.

Pedestrian access

The west sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians between Carden Street and Farquhar Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Carden Street and Wellington Street East to use the east sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit routes 8, 9 and 40 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Joe Woodruff

Master Utility Division Inc.

905-251-1337

[email protected]

or

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]