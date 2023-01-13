Construction notice: Sanitary sewer improvements across the city

Notice date: January 13, 2023

About the project

The City is working with Clearwater Municipal Services to improve several sanitary sewer pipes throughout Guelph.

Select residences in the following locations will be impacted by these improvements and advance notice with further information will be shared with these residents. If you do not receive notification, your residence is not impacted by this work.

Location of work Temporary parking restrictions Traffic impacts Pedestrian impacts Bike lane impacts Earl Street between Woolwich Street and Dufferin Street Earl Street and Woolwich Street Two-way traffic maintained, minor delays expected One side of sidewalk will remain open at all times, full access restored at the end of each day Southbound Woolwich Street bike lane to be temporarily closed during construction activities Clarke Street West between Princess Street and Exhibition Street Clarke Street West Two-way traffic maintained, minor delays expected One side of sidewalk will remain open at all times, full access restored at the end of each day No Valleyview Drive at Greengate Road No Two-way traffic maintained, minor delays expected One side of sidewalk will remain open at all times, full access restored at the end of each day No Liverpool Street between Norfolk Street and Dublin Street North Liverpool Steet Two-way traffic maintained, minor delays expected One side of sidewalk will remain open at all times, full access restored at the end of each day No Robinson Avenue between Harrison Avenue and Yorkshire Street North Robinson Avenue Two-way traffic maintained, minor delays expected One side of sidewalk will remain open at all times, full access restored at the end of each day No Sunnylea Crescent between # 24 and # 35 No Two-way traffic maintained, minor delays expected One side of sidewalk will remain open at all times, full access restored at the end of each day No Tiffany Street East between Dufferin Street and Woolwich Street Tiffany Street East Temporary to accommodate construction activities One side of sidewalk will remain open at all times, full access restored at the end of each day No Jane Street between Palmer Street and Grange Street Jane Street Two-way traffic maintained, minor delays expected One side of sidewalk will remain open at all times, full access restored at the end of each day No Cork Street West between Yorkshire Street North and Glasgow Street North Cork Street West and Yorkshire Street North Two-way traffic maintained, minor delays expected One side of sidewalk will remain open at all times, full access restored at the end of each day No Division Street between Exhibition Street and Princess Street No Two-way traffic maintained, minor delays expected One side of sidewalk will remain open at all times, full access restored at the end of each day No

Construction begins January 16

Work is expected to start on January 16 and be completed in the spring, weather permitting.

Lane reductions and detours

Minor lane restrictions should be anticipated during construction. Bike lane closures in the area of Earl and Woolwich streets should be expected while work is taking place on Earl Street. Please refer to the chart above for details.

Pedestrian access

Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact pedestrian access. Please see above chart for further location details.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Temporary parking restrictions are required to allow for construction activities and equipment movement. Signs will be posted in advance at the affected locations. Please review the above chart for further location details.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit will not be impacted by this project.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Adam Geldart, Project Manager

Wastewater Services, Environmental Services

519-822-1260 extension 3579

[email protected]