Construction notice: Hammill Park

Starting at 51 Skinner Drive

Notice date: January 5, 2023

About the project

The City is working with a contractor to begin construction on Hammill Park. The park will have a new playground, shade structure, ping pong table, benches and pollinator rain garden. Construction of the park was delayed due to playground equipment delivery delays.

Construction starting the week of January 9

Work is expected to begin during the week of January 9 and be completed later in 2023, approximately late summer or early fall.

No road or trail closures

The work sites will be sectioned off with fencing for protection and to prevent public access. There will be no road or trail closures in the area.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access to Hammill Park greenspace will be closed for the duration of construction until work is complete.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Ryan Mallory, Park Planner

Open Space Planning, Parks & Trail Development Department

519-822-1260 extension 2298

[email protected]