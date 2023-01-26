Construction notice: Eastview Road lane reductions starting December 19

Updated: January 26, 2023

Work is now expected to take a total of ten weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Eastview Road From Starwood Drive to Watson Parkway

Notice date: December 15, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Communications and Cabling Contractors to install underground conduit and fibre optic cable along Eastview Road.

Work begins December 19

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, December 19, and take about six weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be bike lane reductions on Eastview Road during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

There are no expected sidewalk closures.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible during construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit routes 13, 17, and 18 will continue regular service through this lane reduction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

James Luxton, Manager IT Infrastructure

Information Technology

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2311

[email protected]