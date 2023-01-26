Construction notice: Eastview Road lane reductions starting December 19

Updated: January 26, 2023
Work is now expected to take a total of ten weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Eastview Road From Starwood Drive to Watson Parkway
Notice date: December 15, 2022
About the project
The City is working with Communications and Cabling Contractors to install underground conduit and fibre optic cable along Eastview Road.
Work begins December 19
Work is expected to start on or about Monday, December 19, and take about six weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Lane reductions
There will be bike lane reductions on Eastview Road during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.
Pedestrian access
There are no expected sidewalk closures.
Property and business access and parking
All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible during construction.
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.
Guelph Transit
Guelph Transit routes 13, 17, and 18 will continue regular service through this lane reduction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
James Luxton, Manager IT Infrastructure
Information Technology
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2311
[email protected]