Call to Artists: 2023 Artists in Residence program

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Guelph’s Artists in Residence program

Guelph, Ont., January 24, 2023 – The City of Guelph invites artists to apply for the Artists in Residence program as it celebrates 10 creative and inspiring years of art.

The program is open to artists and art collectives from all art forms, including visual (painting, sculpture), literary (poetry, collective works), performance (dance, music, opera, theatre, musical theatre), new media (film, television, radio, audio, video, animation, digital interactive), or multidisciplinary and intersectional.

In celebration of the program’s 10-year anniversary, the City is expanding the program to include three awards worth $7,000 each, inclusive of all components of the project.

The successful artists will be chosen through a two-step selection process:

Expression of Interest: artists will be evaluated on the strengths of their portfolio and experience and a demonstrated ability to deliver high artistic quality work on time and within budget. The application deadline for this phase is February 24. Request for Proposal: shortlisted artists will be invited to develop their concept proposals and participate in a virtual interview and will get a $325 honorarium.

Visit guelph.ca/artistinresidence to read the full call to artists and get more information about the application and selection process. Artists can complete and submit their applications online.

About the Artists in Residence program

The Artists in Residence program is offered by the City of Guelph to broaden the community’s experience of the arts, inviting artists to engage with the public and showcase their creative practices while enlivening public spaces. The program aligns with the vision of Guelph’s Community Plan, fostering innovation through creativity, curiosity and collaborative expression.

