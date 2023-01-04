An animated musical event with The Queen’s Cartoonists

Acclaimed performers showcase virtuosic musicianship, classic cartoons, and comedic talents at River Run Centre on February 3

GUELPH, ON January 4, 2023 – Experience virtuosic musicianship, multi-instrumental mayhem, and classic comedy with The Queen’s Cartoonists at River Run Centre on Friday, February 3 at 7:30 p.m. The Main Stage performance is presented as part of the Showcase Series, featuring acclaimed live productions.

The Queen’s Cartoonists perform the musical soundtracks of classic cartoons and contemporary animation alongside video projections of the original films. The charismatic six-member group from Queens, New York, leads the audience through a diverse and entertaining concert, sharing comedic anecdotes about the cartoons and musical composers. Expect the unexpected during with this performance featuring the golden age of animation, cult classics, and modern cartoons.

“The Queen’s Cartoonists can make a jazz lover out of anyone,” the San Diego Union-Tribune says of the group.

Since their inception in 2015, The Queen’s Cartoonists have brought their unique performances to venues across North America. The group’s many career highlights include opening for the New York Philharmonic, selling out the famous Blue Note Jazz Club, and performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The Queen’s Cartoonists have been featured in publications including the Wall Street Journal, Chicago Tribune, and on NPR.

Featuring multi-instrumentalists Joel Pierson on piano, Rossen Nedelchev on drums, Drew Pitcher on saxophone, Greg Hammontree on trumpet, Mark Phillips on clarinet, and Malik McLaurine on bass, The Queen’s Cartoonists are on a mission that is equal parts musical performance, cultural preservation, and education. The group says that behind its project is a single question: “Is it possible to create jazz and classical music in the 21st century that appeals to everyone?” Audiences of all ages agree, the answer is a resounding yes.

Tickets to see The Queen’s Cartoonists are $55 for adults, $53 for patrons over 60, and $35 for those under 30 years old. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online by clicking here.

FOR INFORMATION

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 ext. 2589

[email protected]